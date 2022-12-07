Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 540,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after purchasing an additional 448,593 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,429,000. Towle & Co grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $21,824,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ARW opened at $105.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.28. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.