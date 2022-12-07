Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 5.9%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.57 and last traded at $33.59. 4,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 896,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

RCUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $479,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

