Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/5/2022 – Park Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

11/16/2022 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $20.00.

11/15/2022 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $25.00.

10/25/2022 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Park Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:PK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.95. 2,432,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts Inc alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 13.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 172,690 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,185 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $329,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.