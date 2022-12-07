Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 7th (ABCT, ARA, BCF, CVE, EQX, FVI, KIDZ, LNR, MRE, PXT)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, December 7th:

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00.

Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF)

was given a C$10.48 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.85. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$1.69 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$80.00 to C$90.00.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$16.00.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$30.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) was given a C$0.56 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) was given a C$20.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

