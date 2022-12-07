Analysts Offer Predictions for AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will earn ($0.90) per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASTS. TheStreet downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

