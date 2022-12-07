Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Shares Gap Down to $10.31

Shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $9.43. Amprius Technologies shares last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMPX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Amprius Technologies ( NYSE:AMPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at $474,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

