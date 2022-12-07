Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.15.

AC has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of Air Canada stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,030,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,469. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.37. The stock has a market cap of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of C$15.57 and a 12 month high of C$25.98.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,302.30. In other news, Senior Officer Samuel Elfassy sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total value of C$32,452.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,528 shares in the company, valued at C$404,302.30. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Houle sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.23, for a total value of C$45,902.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,824.69. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock worth $699,218.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

