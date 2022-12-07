Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Aeterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 1.9 %

AEZS stock opened at $3.77 on Monday. Aeterna Zentaris has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

