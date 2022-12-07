AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.45 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.17 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

