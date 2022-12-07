AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.26-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $505-$525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.45 million. AeroVironment also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.13.
AeroVironment Price Performance
AVAV traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.74. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $114.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment
In related news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AeroVironment Company Profile
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
