AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AeroVironment by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 128.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 9.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 22,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

