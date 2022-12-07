AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. AeroVironment updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.26-$1.58 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAV traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.73. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,774.55 and a beta of 0.54.
In other news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
