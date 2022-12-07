Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ACHL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Achilles Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. 164,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.18. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

