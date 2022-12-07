Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 558.40 ($6.81) and last traded at GBX 564 ($6.88). 185,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 78,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($6.90).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 564.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 560.46. The stock has a market cap of £320.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 805.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen New India Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.