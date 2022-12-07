4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %
FDMT stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.