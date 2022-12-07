4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the October 31st total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 493,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

FDMT stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $136,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,564.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

FDMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

