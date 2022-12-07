490,717 Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by Contour Asset Management LLC

Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 490,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,988,000. Salesforce makes up approximately 6.3% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Salesforce by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $184,619,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.26.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,922 shares of company stock valued at $30,880,808. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $130.77. 469,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,427,983. The company has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 475.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.91 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

