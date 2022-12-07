3,351 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,351 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.8% of Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Barclays lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.11. 74,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,084. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

