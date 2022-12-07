27,000 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by Clear Sky Advisers LLC

Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Clear Sky Advisers LLC owned 0.20% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Shares of CLFD stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. The stock had a trading volume of 58,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,661. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.81.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

