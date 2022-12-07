14,252 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Roblox by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after buying an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 21.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,405,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,458 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $117,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,794,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,233 shares of company stock worth $19,920,813. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 176,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,134,288. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roblox from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.61.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

