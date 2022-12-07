13,220 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Twilio by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. 146,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,028. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $289.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $113.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock worth $579,649. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

