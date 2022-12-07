10,239 Shares in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Bought by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,480,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ONEY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,766. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $83.18 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $93.02.

