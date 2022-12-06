Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading Up 5.1%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 9,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 617,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Zymeworks by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 38,714 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78,506 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.