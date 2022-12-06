Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

