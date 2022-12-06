Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2022

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $190.00 price objective on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.97.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $120.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.50. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $114.21 and a twelve month high of $332.50. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 221.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.