Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $332.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

