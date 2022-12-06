Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $332.50.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,217,542.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $1,741,177.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,230,831.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $13,755,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,217,542.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock valued at $29,386,731 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,699,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 113.3% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 45,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 24,268 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,820,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

