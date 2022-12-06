Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 22,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,771,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $886.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Must Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 35.0% during the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 20.5% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zhihu by 5,608.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,235,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zhihu by 49.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 110,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the third quarter valued at $183,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.