Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 5.2%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.28. 22,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,771,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Zhihu Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $886.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.35.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu
About Zhihu
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zhihu (ZH)
- How Long Does it Take to Become a Profitable Trader?
- Is Autozone Ready To Rally For Another Profitable Lap?
- Splunk is Suddenly Looking Like a Slam Dunk
- Can GlobalFoundries Be the U.S. Version of Taiwan Semi ?
- CrowdStrike Selloff: It’s Time For Investors to Strike
Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.