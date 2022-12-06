ZEDXION (USDZ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC on major exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and $3.61 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

