YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $218.63 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.63 million and approximately $144,944.37 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00389728 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $203.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

