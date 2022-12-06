YUSD Stablecoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $225.21 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005873 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.82 million and approximately $225.21 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.01572889 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $262.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

