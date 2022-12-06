yOUcash (YOUC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.41 Billion

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. One yOUcash token can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00003009 BTC on popular exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion and approximately $1.50 million worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Token Profile

yOUcash’s genesis date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling yOUcash

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars.

