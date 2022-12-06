Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.