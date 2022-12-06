Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 2,927 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Yalla Group Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $555.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YALA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 291,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation.

