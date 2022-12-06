XYO (XYO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $349,532.80

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. During the last week, XYO has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $55.50 million and $349,532.80 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,051.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010810 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00049659 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00240683 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000126 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00436697 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $320,852.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.