XRUN Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.16 Million (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. XRUN has a total market cap of $341.38 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XRUN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

