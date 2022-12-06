Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Transactions at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 4,633 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $102,713.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,730.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,933 shares of company stock valued at $546,958. 69.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

