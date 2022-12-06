Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.38 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $5.38 billion and $417,664.41 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05279419 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,620,347.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

