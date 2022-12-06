Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $289.47 or 0.01700750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $63.20 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,815,039 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

