Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 27,783 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises approximately 0.4% of Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

WDAY stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,329. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.90. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $285.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,974 shares of company stock worth $18,758,209. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.