Winning Points Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winning Points Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $50.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $284.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

