WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Position Increased by Clearline Capital LP

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 661,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,227 shares during the period. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 2.8% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after acquiring an additional 316,845 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.0% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,004,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,237,000 after purchasing an additional 144,826 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,331,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,584,000 after buying an additional 121,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.81.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $604.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 15.36%. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,740,194.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

Further Reading

