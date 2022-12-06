Williams Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142,922 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after buying an additional 1,714,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after buying an additional 1,404,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 44,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,816. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.