WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.67

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 1904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WOW. Benchmark lowered their price objective on WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

WideOpenWest Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $854.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). WideOpenWest had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 330,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,207,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,600.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 330,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $591,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WideOpenWest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

