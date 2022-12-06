Wick Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wick Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

