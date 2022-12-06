Wick Capital Partners LLC Invests $14.53 Million in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 142,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,463,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,250,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 110,840.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,400,000 after purchasing an additional 599,649 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.59. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $116.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

