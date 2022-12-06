Wick Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wick Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 605,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 46,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11.

