Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $1,320,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HEQT opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

