Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WSR. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WSR opened at $9.56 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $472.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.