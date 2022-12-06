WhiteCoin Market Capitalization Tops $41.45 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.45 million and $700,867.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00459192 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00023164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018425 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000903 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

