White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.74.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.