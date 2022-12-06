White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (NYSEARCA:QTJA)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January (NYSEARCA:QTJA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 4.13% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – January has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

