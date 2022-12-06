White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March comprises approximately 1.0% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMAR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $963,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UMAR opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

