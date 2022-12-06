White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,543,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF alerts:

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XMPT opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.