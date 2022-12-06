White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $228.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $325.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.69.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

